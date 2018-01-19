Police: Karen Garcia’s Ex-Boyfriend May Be Driving Stolen Van

COLUSA — The Colusa Police Department reports the lead suspect in Karen Garcia’s death may have stolen a van.

Salvador Garcia Jr. could be driving a black 2011 Toyota Sienna with the license plate number 6NYB823, according to police.

Garcia Jr. is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend. Karen Garcia’s body was found in her parked sedan in Woodland Monday.

On Friday afternoon, a report was filed with the Williams Police Department regarding the stolen van.

The details surrounding the van, such as its owner or any connection to Salvador Garcia, have not been disclosed by the police department.

If you see the van call the Colusa Police Department at 530-458-7777 or the Williams Police Department at 530-473-2661.