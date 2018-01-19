Rep. John Garamendi (D-Fairfield, Davis, Yuba City) is talking with Mae and Paul about immigration, the possibility of a government shutdown and what that all means for us in the Sacramento region.
Rep. Garamendi Talks Immigration, Possible Government Shutdown
