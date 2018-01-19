UC Davis Hosts Puerto Rican Graduate Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Last September, Adlin Ramirez had just begun her last year at the University of San Juan. She was just one dissertation away from becoming Dr. Ramirez and then, like millions of her fellow Puerto Ricans, Hurricane Maria turned her life upside down and recovery has been painfully slow.

"You try to remain calm, to be positive, but sometimes you get frustrated," Ramirez said.

She says she and her family were the lucky ones. She only lost her home near the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan.

"You don`t have light, you don`t have communication, sometimes you don`t have even water," Ramirez said.

That meant a sometimes three-hour long commute each way to campus on dangerous roads. She spent more time driving than studying.

"It doesn`t matter how hard I will be working, the time is not enough," Ramirez said.

"These factors you cannot control. It`s very, very sad to see that you cannot progress," said University of California, Davis Professor Professor Gerardo MacKenzie.

MacKenzie was one of the Davis professors who volunteered to host Puerto Rican students whose studies had come to standstill due to the devastating storm.

"A year or two having this problem can affect a lot in the long run, so it`s important being able to help at this time," he said.

As an advanced student Ramirez doesn`t need much help with her research. But the lab space from UC Davis, guidance of Professor McKenzie and housing courtesy of another professor have been critical to completing her work in the next two months.

"I think that I can advance a lot, definitely," Ramirez said.

While Adlin isn`t at all excited about her introduction to the cold, she`s finding the Davis community quite warm.

"The people are kind, the campus is beautiful, it`s big," Ramirez said. "You have a lot of bikes. I love it."

Ramirez has not made it onto a bike yet, but she already has one and is planning to get rolling soon. Meanwhile UC Davis is preparing for their second Puerto Rican graduate student to arrive in just a few weeks.