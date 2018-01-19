West Sacramento Father to Serve Life in Prison for Killing His 3 Children

WOODLAND — A West Sacramento will serve three life sentences for killing his three children and an additional life sentence for attempting to murder his wife, who sat in the courtroom Friday surrounded by friends and family.

Robert Hodges sat calmly as he heard the sentence being handed down from Judge David Rosenberg.

“You have forfeited your right to live in civilized society and the court will sentence you to live in prison for the rest of your mortal life,” the judge said.

He couldn’t hold back his tears as he heard four statements from family sharing stories about his children, 11-year-old Kelvin, 9-year-old Julie and 7-month-old Lucas, and their lost potential.

While some did call Hodges a good man and a good father, the judge on the other hand did not hold back his words, calling the case one of the darkest he has seen in a courtroom.

“Mr. Hodges, God may forgive you but the court does not,” Rosenberg said. “You are a Jekyll and Hyde.”

Hodges killed his children in their West Sacramento apartment in September, strangling two of them with a belt.

“This is the worst act of evil I have ever seen,” said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

Reisig says Hodges pleaded guilty and agreed to life in prison without the possibility of parole to avoid the death penalty. Reisig is hoping this brings closure to the family.

“It saved the family, frankly, years of litigation and years of appeals, which are very difficult on the family,” Reisig said.