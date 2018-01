SACRAMENTO — Rescue crews pulled a body from the American River near the Jibboom Street bridge around 12:15 p.m. Saturday after witnesses called to report the body.

Authorities say when they made contact with the body, it was slightly decomposed and had likely been in the water for a while.

At this time, the body has not been identified.

The body will be identified by the Coroners Office.

UPDATE: Boat crews have recovered a body from the Sacramento River. Age, race, sex of person unknown; appears to have been in river for some time. Coroners office to handle identification, fire crews clearing scene. pic.twitter.com/M4tWGbF6WP — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 20, 2018