Officer Saves Drowning Fawn from Irrigation Canal

WINTERS — A drowning fawn was saved Saturday by a lone Solano County officer.

Senior Animal Control Officer Dae Kim was called to an irrigation canal near Putah Creek Road and Holmes Lane, where a female fawn had fallen into the water.

The little deer was trying to find a way out of the canal when Kim approached. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says for hours the fawn swam away from the officer as he patiently attempted to pull it to safety.

Kim was able to gain the fawn’s trust and got it out of the water. As they relaxed together after the harrowing ordeal, Kim snapped a selfie with the drenched deer.