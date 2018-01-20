Police Pursuit Ends after Suspect Crashes Stolen Car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended when a suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near El Camino Avenue and Capital City Freeway.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a car was reported stolen near Watt Avenue and Hurley Way. The suspect, who has not been identified, crashed the stolen vehicle into another car before driving off.

Deputies took the suspect into custody after he collided with another car in North Sacramento, according to the sheriff’s department.

Ambulance personnel assessed the other driver in the crash near El Camino Avenue. The condition of that driver has not been reported.

