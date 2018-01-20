Suspect Arrested after Attacking 74-Year-Old Fairfield Man with Machete

FAIRFIELD — Armed with a machete, a man attacked a 74-year-old outside of the victim’s home Friday in Fairfield.

Solano County deputies were called to a home on Abernathy and Rockville roads just before 10 a.m. and discovered a Fairfield man had been attacked by an armed suspect.

The man attacked the resident with a machete after the 74-year-old spotted him at a breaker box trying to turn off power to the home, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The 74-year-old was slashed across his neck, arm, thumb and the back of his head.

Deputies gathered a suspect description from the victim, who was able to recall which direction he saw his attacker flee. After searching through several nearby yards, deputies found 44-year-old Brandon Foster hiding in an orchard with the machete.

Foster was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, cruelty to an elder with risk of great bodily injury and mayhem. The sheriff’s office believes the attack was random.

The victim has undergone surgery and his thumb had to be amputated.