Deputies Search for Missing San Joaquin County Honor Farm Inmate

Posted 2:10 PM, January 21, 2018

Leonard Earl Barnes, 52 (Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

FRENCH CAMP — Staff at the San Joaquin County Jail’s Honor Farm report an inmate went missing Saturday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Leonard Earl Barnes was not present during an inmate count.

Barnes was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. He has not been sentenced.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reports the 52-year-old missing inmate is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the inmate’s disappearance should call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.