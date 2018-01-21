Gas Leak Prompts Evacuation at Elk Grove Movie Theater

ELK GROVE — An Elk Grove movie theater was evacuated Sunday after reports of a natural gas leak.

The Cosumnes Fire Department was called out to the Century and Laguna 16 and XD movie theater Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they found an active gas leak inside one of the walls of the movie theater.

Crews shut down the gas main to the building.

The building will remain closed until PG&E can repair the leak and turn the gas main line back on.

The theater will be closed for the rest of the night.