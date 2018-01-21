Man Struck, Killed While Riding Bike Across Highway 160

SACRAMENTO — A man was struck twice while riding his bike on Highway 160 Saturday night and died on the roadway.

The transient was riding a bike on the northbound shoulder of the highway Saturday around 10:30 p.m. and began crossing over the American River.

Chad Hertzell with CHP North Sacramento reports on the same side of the highway a Ford SUV was traveling behind a Lexus sedan, which was being driven at around 55 mph.

When the transient tried to cross the freeway near Del Paso Boulevard, he was struck by the Lexus and ejected from his bike. He was then hit by the SUV.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner identified the transient as 40-year-old Ricky Nelson.

Hertzell says the area is not only prohibited for pedestrians and bicyclists, it is also difficult for drivers to see anyone who may be in the roadway.

Both drivers cooperated with officers. No alcohol or drugs were involved in either incident, according to Hertzell.