Who do you think is to blame for the government shutdown? Vote below.
Poll: Who Do You Think is to Blame for the Government Shutdown?
-
Senate Moderates to Pitch Leaders on Plan to End Shutdown
-
Federal Shutdown Enters Day 2 Amid Blame Game on Both Sides
-
Everything You Need to Know About the Government Shutdown
-
Senate Vote Scheduled for Monday to End Shutdown
-
After Outcry, Deployed Troops Will Get to Watch Football During Shutdown
-
-
Government Shutdown Begins and So Does the Finger-Pointing
-
Members of Congress to Donate Pay During Shutdown
-
Hill Leaders Take First Steps to Prevent Year-End Shutdown
-
You’ll Get Your Mail, but Not Your Passports. Here’s What’s Affected By the Shutdown
-
House Votes to Avert Government Shutdown, Path in Senate Unclear
-
-
Trump Reiterates He Wants DACA As Long As It Comes with Border Wall
-
USAA Offers Military Members No-Interest Loans During the Shutdown
-
House GOP Unveils Plan to Avert Government Shutdown