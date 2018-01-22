Body Found in Untreated Water Pipe in Pollock Pines During Search for Missing Man

EL DORADO COUNTY — The El Dorado Irrigation District asked customers to conserve water after they say a man possibly entered a water pipe near the Sly Park Dam.

Officials say that on Monday afternoon a man they believe to be Tory Mayes entered EID’s Camino conduit pipe that carries raw water from Jenkinson Lake to a water treatment plant in Pollock Pines. Officials believe the man fell through an air vent in the pipe.

Officials reduced flows to the reservoir while emergency responders searched for the man.

Tuesday morning, just after 8 a.m., search and rescue crews located a man’s body in the pipe 1.5 miles away from where Mayes is believed to have fallen in.

At this time. crews remain on the scene working to recover the body from the pipe.

The reservoir plant provides water to most of EID’s service area, from Pollock Pines to El Dorado Hills. The irrigation district is asking customers to conserve water during the emergency. Officials say the emergency won’t impact the quality of the water, but is in place to maintain adequate water supply.

The body found will be identified by the coroner.

EID asks that residents continue to conserve water until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

