Chef Keith Breedlove with the Culinerdy Cruzer whips up a sous vide omelet.

Start off the recipe by beating three eggs in a plastic bag. Add chopped ham and some smoked gouda and mix the ingredients in the bag.

Sous vide circulators are now available for the at-home chef. Just put the bag in the water and wait for around 20 minutes.

