Deputies Search for 2 Suspects in South Sacramento Home Invasion Robbery

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Two suspects in a home invasion robbery were arrested early Monday morning in South Sacramento and two potentially armed suspects are still at large.

Around 1:20 a.m., a woman watched from a surveillance video in her home on 42nd Avenue as at least four men armed with guns went into her garage.

Multiple people in the garage were playing card games and gambling when the suspects began demanding money and belongings from them, according to Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The four suspects ran from the home as deputies arrived on scene. Two suspects were later found in the area and deputies discovered one firearm from the robbery.

The sheriff's department did not provide descriptions of the two other suspects who are still at large.