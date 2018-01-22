El Dorado Irrigation District Issues Conservation Alert as First Responders Search for Man Who Possibly Entered Water Pipe

EL DORADO COUNTY — The El Dorado Irrigation District is asking customers to conserve water after they say a man possibly entered a water pipe near the Sly Park Dam.

Officials say that on Monday afternoon a man is believed to have entered EID’s Camino conduit pipe that carries raw water from Jenkinson Lake to a water treatment plant in Pollock Pines. Officials believe the man entered through an air vent in the pipe.

Officials reduced flows to the reservoir while emergency responders searched for the man.

The reservoir plant provides water to most of EID’s service area, from Pollock Pines to El Dorado Hills. The irrigation district is asking customers to conserve water during the emergency. Officials say the emergency won’t impact the quality of the water, but is in place to maintain adequate water supply.

The man has not yet been located.

