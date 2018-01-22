Missing Rocklin Man’s Car Found in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Police say the car belonging to a missing Rocklin man was found Sunday in Sacramento.

Raymond Wright was still nowhere to be found Monday, 11 days after he was last seen.

Wright’s car was found in the Freedom Park apartment complex parking lot near Watt Avenue and Elkhorn Boulevard.

The Rocklin Police Department says they have transported the truck to the impound lot and will be inspecting it to see if they can find anything that belongs to someone other than Wright.

The truck was spotted by someone in the complex who recognized the truck from the missing person flyers.

“I would say it’s been there for about a week,” Elmore Washington, who lives in the complex, told FOX40. “We didn’t know who it belonged to.”

Wright is described a 6-foot-tall white man, weighing about 170 pounds and is 55 years old.

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rocklin Police Department.