People Head to the Sierra as Winter Storm Brings Low Snow

DONNER PASS -- The snow finally came to the Sierra ski slopes and many people were out Monday morning to enjoy the fresh powder.

Greg Strydom was spending Monday with his daughter, Imogen, at Boreal. The North Tahoe High School student took a day from classes to compete in a snowboarding competition.

The snowfall could not have come at a better time.

"It's starting to return to normal conditions," Strydom said.

Before last week, where the Sierras saw a foot of snow, the powder every snowboarder wants was scarce.

"This year has been a little bit lax, so we are hoping it would pick up," Strydom told FOX40. "It's starting to pick up now."

"Yeah, it's rough on the snow," said Caden Horlabakis. "We didn't get a whole lot of snow but we definitely got enough to ride."

For drivers, the snowfall did not make for a good ride. Caltrans had chain controls up for most of the morning along Interstate 80. Drivers, like Robert Browntruck, said the road conditions were "slick, very slick."

"People should slow down, because it's going to be treacherous for the next few hours," said Ed Boraccha.

While the snow is expected to continue throughout Wednesday, drivers who were out on Monday had some good advice.

"Nothing's going to happen to you when you're going 30 mph," Boraccha said. "I mean, if you're going 60, 70, even if you have a nice SUV, you need to be really careful on the road."

"Basically, if you do the speed limit that they put down, take it slow, respect the hill. You'll be okay," Browntruck said.