Celebrate food in a big way! Stockton Restaurant Week, presented by Visit Stockton, runs January 19th-28th and features fixed price two and three course meals at 34 restaurants across the city. Chef Thomas from 'AVE on the Mile' shares some of what they are serving during Stockton Restaurant Week and talks about a few new and exciting things happening at their exclusive lounge/bistro.

More info:

Stockton Restaurant Week

Now - January 28th

34 restaurants

(209) 938-1555

StocktonRestaurantWeek.com