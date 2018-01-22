Win Country Mega Tickets!

Studio40 Live is giving away one pair of Country Mega Tickets!

Don’t miss out on awesome performances by Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flats, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and more! All the action is happening at Toyota Amphitheater and Studio40 Live has your tickets!

Winning is easy! Just find @Studio40Live on Facebook and “like” our post about the Country Mega Ticket for your chance to win. Then be sure to tune in to Studio40 Live on Friday, January 26th when we announce the winner LIVE during the show!

Studio40 Live aires on FOX40 M-f from 11a-1130a

For more information on the Country Mega Ticket CLICK HERE

For official contest rules CLICK HERE