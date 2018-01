Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five top X Games athletes will be visiting five area high schools this week in an effort to stop the bullying epidemic.

Action sports athletes will be performing for students as a part of the "No Place for Hate" campaign, which has been educating kids and teens about the negative effects of bullying for the past 15 years.

The ASA High School Tour will be visiting Woodland High School on Monday, Rio Linda High School on Tuesday, Whitney High School on Wednesday, Cordova High School on Thursday and Ronald McNair High School on Friday.