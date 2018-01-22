Yuba City Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Conduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Out of the halls of Yuba City High School and on administrative leave -- that's the fate of one teacher as his district investigates his "inappropriate conduct" around students.

"He's a cool teacher and stuff. He was one of my favorite teachers," said 15-year-old student Cristian Hernandez.

Hernandez says he had this teacher -- who we are not yet naming because he hasn't been charged with a crime.

But Friday, a substitute teacher suddenly showed up in his place.

That sub was back Monday and there was talk around school.

Parents got an email from the district saying the inappropriate conduct came "when intervening in an interaction between two students on campus."

"I haven't heard anything like that about him. I was kinda surprised when I heard it," said Hernandez.

The district wouldn't discuss the situation further with FOX40, and the email to parents didn't name the teacher, but one area mother believes the district cleverly worded a message to convey some action is finally being taken in a case she's tried to press against this teacher for more than three years on behalf of her daughter.

That mother was too distraught to have her voice recorded, but in a 20-minute conversation she relayed a disturbing encounter she claims her child had with him during class saying, "in 2014 he videotaped my daughter.... from the waist down."

She says another student saw the recording being made on his cell phone and told her then 15-year-old daughter.

She also claims that when it was reported to school and district leaders at the time through several meetings, nothing was done.

When the teacher found out the situation had been reported, this mother says there were repercussions for her daughter in class.

She claims the teacher "called her out and told her to do 25 push ups in front of everyone."

Her child refused and ran out crying -- all of it eventually leading to her choice for homeschooling.

FOX40 reached out to this teacher for comment but have not heard back.

Colleagues and directors on several boards and commissions this teacher serves also not responding when asked for comment.

Police will not say if there is an ongoing investigation.