Former GOP Congressman Doug Ose is in the studio with Paul to talk about his plans to run for governor of California.
Doug Ose Running for California Governor
-
Former Rep. Doug Ose Weighs Gubernatorial Run for Governor
-
Democrats in California Governor’s Race Say Trump is Racist
-
Alabama Senate Write-Ins: God, Bugs Bunny, Chuck Norris
-
Black Women Decided Alabama Senate Race. Will Democratic Party Take Notice?
-
California Gas-Tax Initiative Fails but Another Gains Steam
-
-
Dry December Raising Concerns in California
-
Record Dry Raises Fears of Drought’s Return in California
-
Trump Moves to Vastly Expand Offshore Drilling off US Coasts
-
Trump Opposes Gov. Brown’s Delta Tunnels Plan
-
Governor Brown Pardons Man Following Advanced DNA Test
-
-
US Eyes Increased Pumping from Biggest Federal Water Project
-
Domestic Violence Calls on the Rise in California, but Funding to Fight it Stays the Same
-
Gov. Brown Talks Climate Change at Vatican