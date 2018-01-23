Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Money Saving Tips in the New Year

Posted 12:51 PM, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:50PM, January 23, 2018

Holiday spending and end-of-year expenses can throw anyone's finances into a tail spin. According to JPMorgan, typical middle-income households need $4,800 in liquid savings for an emergency fund in case they experience a financial shock, like losing their job or health issues. But most Americans fall short.  The money coach, Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, is chatting with Paul and Mae about how to get your savings back up.
 