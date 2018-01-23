Roseville Man Wins $5 Million on Scratcher from Local Arco AM/PM

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville man is $5 million richer after making a stop at the gas station.

Charles Leath was headed to an appointment when he stopped to fill his tank at the Arco AM/PM on Foothill Boulevard.

Leath went inside the gas station and noticed a new scratchers game — Hit it Big.

He bought the ticket and after scratching it off didn’t believe what he saw; he initially thought he had only won $5,000.

Leath told California Lottery that he plans “to do a little more of the things I want to do, like travel.”