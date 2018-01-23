Sacramento-Area Pilot Sentenced to Life in Prison after Traveling to Philippines to Have Sex with Minors

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento-area pilot has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of traveling to the Philippines to have sex with girls as young as seven years old.

Police also located more than 27,000 images of child pornography on the computer of Michael Carey Clemans.

Pilot & Sacramento native Michael Clemans was sentenced just now to life in prison, after being convicted of traveling to the Philippines to have sex w/minors & investors found 27,000 images of child pornography. @FOX40 https://t.co/7b8BqbAfUa — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) January 23, 2018

In online chat rooms, Clemans wrote things like:

“i want to be able to get my photos and arrange sex with the underage girls

i do not want you or me to get into trouble

so we have to be very very careful”

This is just the tip of the iceberg in a series of sickening 2014 and 2015 online chats. The FBI says they were between a Bangkok-based airline pilot from Sacramento and a woman in the Philippines. The federal criminal complaint lays out more of the disturbing discussions.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 57-year-old also wrote:

“that is the reason i mentioned orphanages or runaways

or abandoned girls from the typhoons

i am looking for girls that are homeless that will not argue and will have no obligation but to have sex”

He was also convicted of conspiring to produce child porn and buying children.

The criminal complaint says the computer Clemans used to carry out the crimes was at his parents' home, where the FBI issued a search warrant for evidence.

The Department of Justice says Clemans paid $6,000 to a woman in the Philippines to take nude photos of girls so he could decide which ones he would travel to rape.

And this is just one case.

The judge allowed Clemans to hug his family goodbye. After hugging 4 individuals & exchanging words with them, those family members thanked the judge but had no comment for media afterwards. @FOX40 https://t.co/35VJRSky79 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) January 23, 2018