Sacramento Friends Perfectly Recreate Shots from ‘Lady Bird’

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento native Greta Gerwig calls her critically acclaimed film “Lady Bird” her love letter to her hometown.

The feeling is mutual, whether it’s local moviegoers quietly swooning (especially at the Tower Theatre) when they recognize a landmark or people stopping to take photos of the Club Raven sign or that now-iconic blue house.

Two friends, Alyssa Camacho and Mia Jaraba, took it a step further and recreated shots from the film. Check them out below:

Tuesday morning, the already award-winning “Lady Bird” picked up five Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf), Best Director (Greta Gerwig, the first woman to be nominated in eight years) and Best Original Screenplay (Gerwig).

“Lady Bird” is a coming of age story that follows Christine MacPherson (Ronan), a senior at a Catholic high school in 2002 Sacramento.

we were super inspired by lady bird because we grew up in sacramento too so we decided to recreate some of our favorite scenes around the area💛 here's a thread of them @LadyBirdMovie pic.twitter.com/kTGisKKakG — Alyssa Camacho (@alyssacamacho13) January 22, 2018