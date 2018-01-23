Sacramento-Set ‘Lady Bird’ Gets Five Major Oscar Noms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The movie "Lady Bird," set in Sacramento, is nominated for five major Oscars.

When nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, "Lady Bird," a coming of age story, received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director (Greta Gerwig), Best Original Screenplay (by Gerwig), Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan) and Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf).

This year's Oscar Ceremony will be held March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"It is absolutely huge," said Sacramento Film Commissioner Lucy Steffens of the movie's Oscar Nominations. Steffens points out, "Lady Bird" is the first film nominated for best picture that is set in Sacramento. Many scenes were filmed in the city in the summer of 2016.

That it all came from the mind of a director born and raised in Sacramento makes it extra special.

"This was her screenplay, her film, her direction," Steffans said of Gerwig. "To get five Academy Award nominations, it's phenomenal."

National publications are giving the city some love thanks to "Lady Bird."

"In Travel and Leisure, in Thrillest, in the San Francisco Chronicle, and I'm sure with these Academy Award nominations, that is going to continue," said Steffans naming some of the publications that have written favorable articles about Sacramento since the movie's release.

Several Sacramento locations featured in the film have become tourist attractions because of it. At the American Market and Deli on N Street, you might even meet someone who was in the movie. Gurpreet Gill who is often at the cash register of his family's store, also plays a cashier in "Lady Bird." He said Gerwig was a very nice, flexible director for a first-time film actor to work with.

"If I felt like I needed to do something to make myself feel comfortable, she would allow me to do it."

The Gill family is enjoying the increase in foot traffic as fans of the movie come to see and photograph the store and its exterior peacock mural featured in "Lady Bird."

"Regular customers have been coming in that have seen the movie," said Gill. "They've been real proud that this is their corner store. And then other people from around Sacramento that haven't been to the store before have been coming in because of the mural and Lady Bird and whatnot."

Singh doesn't have an agent. At least not yet. He says he's looking for one, and hopes to do more acting in the future.

You can see a full list of Oscar Nominees here https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2018