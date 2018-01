Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SacTown VegFest 2018: a family and child-friendly event featuring food vendors, exhibitors and speakers who aim to bring the richness of plant-based living of all of Sacramento. Admission is FREE to the public.

More info:

Sactown Vegfest 2018

Saturday 10am - 4pm

Sacramento Charter High School

2315 34th St.

Facebook: SactownVegfest

Instagram: @ChefBoyArLeezy