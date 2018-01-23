Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first ever Folsom Beer Week will run January 27th to February 2nd and will showcase different events put on by Folsom area restaurants featuring different craft beer tastings and pairings throughout the week. The kick off to Folsom Beer Week will be the winter brewfest, TAP Into A Cold One happening January 27th from 4-7pm at the Palladio Folsom shopping area off highway 50, and will feature 40+ breweries, small bites from local restaurants, a DJ and fire pits.

More info:

Tap Into A Cold One Winter Brewfest

Folsom Beer Week

Saturday 4pm - 7pm

Palladio Shopping Center

Folsom

TapFolsom.com