Families of Children with Down Syndrome Get Solidarity Tattoos

SACRAMENTO -- Dozens of families who have children with Down syndrome packed the Royal Peacock tattoo parlor in Midtown Sacramento to get inked with a symbol of solidarity on Tuesday.

Several weeks ago, a group of moms with the Downs Syndrome Information Alliance gathered to get the tattoo, three simple arrows that signify the third extra chromosome that causes the delayed development of children with Down syndrome.

It then morphed into a fundraiser.

All of the proceeds from the tattoos purchased will go to the local chapter of DSIA. Tattoo artists are donating their services. Many were getting their first ever ratio and included dads and grandparents.

They say the tattoo is a badge that identifies Downs families with arrows signifying that life moves forward with the support they get from others.