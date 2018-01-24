Haicuts to Benefit Cancer Patients

Paul is hanging out at Hair Gone Wild in Natomas where people can drop by and donate hair that will be made into wigs for cancer patients. Those who participate will earn a free meal a few doors down at The Waffle Experience.
