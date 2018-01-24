Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Haicuts to Benefit Cancer Patients

Posted 1:09 PM, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:21PM, January 24, 2018

Paul is hanging out at Hair Gone Wild in Natomas where people can drop by and donate hair that will be made into wigs for cancer patients. Those who participate will earn a free meal a few doors down at The Waffle Experience.