‘Hindi Voice of Stockton’: Local DJ Reaches Global Audience from His Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- His reach spans from Fiji to Australia to California's Central Valley, all from the comfort of his own home.

Piara Singh Gill hosts "Hindi Voice of Stockton" from his bedroom. Stocktonians may have heard Gill on KSTN radio every Tuesday night for 31 years.

"For my children in the future they should know where we come from and what is our culture is, what our music is," Gill said.

In 2010, when Gill was 71, he was told he would no longer be on the air.

"I was pretty upset. I came home my wife asked me what happened and I said, 'Man. You know I don’t know what I’m gonna do?'" he said.

Gill says his son in law helped set him up with equipment in his bedroom and he now broadcasts once a week and fans from India to Australia to Fiji, and of course Northern California, tune in.

"I feel so great because I don’t have to drive anyplace and I just have to bring me a cup of tea," Gill told FOX40.

While Gill's broadcasts may have changed, his fashion has always stayed classic. He still rocks the sport coat he first bought in 1973.

You can find Gill at HindiVoiceOfStockton.com.