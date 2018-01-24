Stockton Teen Wanted in Connection to Food 4 Less Shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton Police say they are searching for a 14-year-old boy suspected in a Jan. 12 homicide.

A customer who was inside the Food 4 Less on March Lane told FOX40 a man later identified as Chris Combs rushed inside the store for help. He had been shot and was bleeding on the floor.

Combs died at the hospital.

The following Sunday, police arrested 20-year-old Kayla Woodward in connection with the deadly shooting.

Ten days later, police announced they were looking for 14-year-old Eric Sloan Jr. Sloan is suspected of homicide, police said.

Police released a photo of Sloan, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Sloan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.