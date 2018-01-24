Stockton Teen Wanted in Connection to Food 4 Less Shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton Police say they are searching for a 14-year-old boy suspected in a Jan. 12 homicide.
A customer who was inside the Food 4 Less on March Lane told FOX40 a man later identified as Chris Combs rushed inside the store for help. He had been shot and was bleeding on the floor.
The following Sunday, police arrested 20-year-old Kayla Woodward in connection with the deadly shooting.
Ten days later, police announced they were looking for 14-year-old Eric Sloan Jr. Sloan is suspected of homicide, police said.
Police released a photo of Sloan, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Sloan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.
37.957702 -121.290780