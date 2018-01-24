Two Men Arrested for 2016 Homicide of Elderly Lodi Woman

LODI — The Lodi Police Department charged two suspects connected to the homicide of an elderly woman in 2016.

On February 13, 2016, 74-year-old Dorothy Wiederrich was found dead in her home; investigators ruled her death a homicide.

Tuesday, 52-year-old Kenneth Vanderford and 26-year-old Kevin Etherton were charged with Wiederrich’s murder.

The suspects were both already in custody for unrelated charges when the murder charges were filed.

Authorities say they’re still investigating the homicide and no further details will be released at this time.