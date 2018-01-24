Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Two Men Arrested for 2016 Homicide of Elderly Lodi Woman

Posted 1:05 PM, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 01:04PM, January 24, 2018

LODI — The Lodi Police Department charged two suspects connected to the homicide of an elderly woman in 2016.

On February 13, 2016, 74-year-old Dorothy Wiederrich was found dead in her home; investigators ruled her death a homicide.

(Photo Courtesy: Lodi Police Department) Kenneth Vanderford, 52

Tuesday, 52-year-old Kenneth Vanderford and 26-year-old Kevin Etherton were charged with Wiederrich’s murder.

(Photo Courtesy: Lodi Police Department) Kevin Etherton, 26

The suspects were both already in custody for unrelated charges when the murder charges were filed.

Authorities say they’re still investigating the homicide and no further details will be released at this time.