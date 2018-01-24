Water Main Break Closes Lanes on Elk Grove Boulevard, Laguna Springs Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Crews are in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive working to repair a water main break.

Lanes are reduced in every direction on those streets and commuters are down to one lane on westbound Elk Grove Boulevard.

The water main break occurred on the northwest corner of the intersection. Crews say they will have to dig up the roadway in order to make repairs.

At this time it is unclear what caused the main to break but officials say it is not uncommon for the ground to shift this time of year causing pipes to break.

This incident also caused a few inches of flooding in the nearby neighborhood on Snowy Springs Circle.

Water was shut off at a nearby strip mall but the main break is not affecting water supply to residents in the area.

Crews are also working to determine if the water main break will cause a sinkhole in the area.

The intersection will be blocked off for most of the morning and drivers are asked to avoid it, if possible.

