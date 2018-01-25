12-Year-Old Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested at Sierra Middle School

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department arrested a 12-year-old attempted robbery suspect Thursday morning.

The boy was arrested at Sierra Middle School.

He is suspected of an attempted armed robbery incident at an ARCO gas station on West Benjamin Holt Drive.

The robbery occurred on January 22 and was caught on surveillance.

The boy was seen on video wearing a grey hoodie, a black and white backpack and a purple bandana concealing his face.

Authorities previously described the boy as an 11-year-old male.

