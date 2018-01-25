Adopt a Pet: Bruno Mars

Darren is in the studio getting to know a local pet super star -- Janna Haynes from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter brought along Bruno Mars because he is looking for a new home.
*BRUNO MARS - ID#A724037
Shelter staff named me BRUNO MARS.
I am a neutered male, brown and white Pit Bull Terrier mix.
The shelter staff think I am about 5 years old.
I weigh approximately 60 pounds.
I have been at the shelter since Dec 19, 2017.
- Well hubba hubba this boy is a hunk
- He would do well with a gentle and dainty female dog in the home
- He is handler focused and will work for food
- Is a medium energy guy who after some exercise is ready to chill by his persons side
- This guy is all about his people. He’s got manners when meeting new people which is awesome and he is a pretty chill guy
- This guy isn’t looking for much and really doesn’t need that much, he’s the sort of guy who likes to relax by the fire, grab a book and he’ll curl up next to you, or move night, as long as you will share the popcorn.
- Car rides, absolutely. And he was reported to be a lovely house guest by his last adopter who had to return him due to allergies.
- Walks great on a gentle leader and we will be happy to show a new adopter how to use
- Lovable and absolutely adorable big-headed goof
- BUBBAS ADOPTION HAS BEEN SPONSORED BY A RETIRED MEMBER OF THE SACRAMENTO COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT