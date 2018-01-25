Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Adopt a Pet: Bruno Mars

Posted 12:15 PM, January 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:14PM, January 25, 2018

Darren is in the studio getting to know a local pet super star -- Janna Haynes from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter brought along Bruno Mars because he is looking for a new home.

*BRUNO MARS - ID#A724037
Shelter staff named me BRUNO MARS.
I am a neutered male, brown and white Pit Bull Terrier mix.
The shelter staff think I am about 5 years old.
I weigh approximately 60 pounds.
I have been at the shelter since Dec 19, 2017.

 

  • Well hubba hubba this boy is a hunk
  • He would do well with a gentle and dainty female dog in the home
  • He is handler focused and will work for food
  • Is a medium energy guy who after some exercise is ready to chill by his persons side
  • This guy is all about his people. He’s got manners when meeting new people which is awesome and he is a pretty chill guy
  • This guy isn’t looking for much and really doesn’t need that much, he’s the sort of guy who likes to relax by the fire, grab a book and he’ll curl up next to you, or move night, as long as you will share the popcorn.
  • Car rides, absolutely. And he was reported to be a lovely house guest by his last adopter who had to return him due to allergies.
  • Walks great on a gentle leader and we will be happy to show a new adopter how to use
  • Lovable and absolutely adorable big-headed goof
  • BUBBAS ADOPTION HAS BEEN SPONSORED BY A RETIRED MEMBER OF THE SACRAMENTO COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

 