Adopt a Pet: Bruno Mars

Darren is in the studio getting to know a local pet super star -- Janna Haynes from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter brought along Bruno Mars because he is looking for a new home.

*BRUNO MARS - ID#A724037

Shelter staff named me BRUNO MARS.

I am a neutered male, brown and white Pit Bull Terrier mix.

The shelter staff think I am about 5 years old.

I weigh approximately 60 pounds.

I have been at the shelter since Dec 19, 2017.