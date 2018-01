ARBUCKLE — The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found in a freezer in an Arbuckle home early Thursday.

Deputies responded to the home on Hillgate Road shortly before 4 a.m. Investigators say they looked inside a chest freezer in a bedroom.

The body was not identified.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the homicide investigation.

The sheriff’s office says there is not a threat to the public.