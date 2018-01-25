Local Pit Bull Owners Speak Out About Fake Super Bowl Ad Attacking Breed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Who could say no to wagging tails, happy feet and knowing noses?

Well, frankly, a lot of people who -- for whatever reason -- would forgo all that four-legged cuteness because it's attached to a pit bull.

Five-year-old Olivia Rodgers isn't one of them.

She eagerly her little hand over Boo's mouth as he licked it until she giggled.

Her family adopted Boo in November from Pit Crew Rescue of Sacramento so their older pit bull would have a buddy around their Roseville home.

"I grew up with pets my whole life and I couldn't imagine not having them in my kids lives," said Olivia's mom Erin.

Many would say "pets yes.... pit bulls no."

Erin's response?

"Pit bulls were originally bred as family dogs and people don't understand that. They think the breed has just been misconstrued as this horrible attack breed, but as you can see they're attacking us with kisses and snuggles and it's how they're raised and how they're treated."

Erin's Roseville family, now one of many proud pit owners upset about a SoCal lawyer's choice to float what he said was a Super Bowl commercial on social media.

It tells people specifically not to adopt pit bulls and shares stats that this breed killed most of those mauled to death in 2017.

Creator Kenneth Phillips represents dog bite victims and runs DogBiteLaw.com

"It makes my blood boil," said Ilbra Beitpolous.

Beitpolous has no problem admitting that pit bulls do bite but says, "Golden retrievers and labs are usually the ones that have the highest bite rates. German shepherds are high up there."

She also says that with something falsely billed as a Super Bowl ad - spreading with social media speed - it unfairly hinders the efforts of shelters and rescues like her Pit Crew which are trying to breed responsible ownership.

The group's weekly play group at Roseville's Pet Food Express is just one part of that process.

"We receive about 100 emails, Facebook messages, calls a week...trying to give us dogs," said Beitpolous.

After being called out by dog lovers online, Kenneth Phillips did eventually admit the tweeted commercial was his effort to protect who he calls the innocent. and NOT a real Super Bowl ad.

Breed and legal experts FOX40 consulted want to remind the public that the foundation of most stats about dog-related bites and deaths is news coverage.

It can be affected by what kind of bite incidents people may choose to report and dog identifications based on looks not DNA.

"It's all in how dogs are raised and treated and if you have....if you have a dog that's treated with love and respect they're gonna give it back," said Erin Rodgers.

Seventy dogs Pit Crew has rescued are looking for their forever homes.

You could find your new family member this Sunday at the Pet Food Express in Roseville.

Pit Crew is holding an adoption day there from noon until 3 p.m.

The group is also always in search of volunteer foster families so that more shelter dogs can be saved from euthanasia.

Check out pitcrew.org to apply for both opportunities.