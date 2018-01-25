Snow Blankets Sierra in Year’s First Significant Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONNER SUMMIT -- The week's significant snowfall brought hope to smaller Sierra resorts that don't make their own snow.

Donner Ski Ranch expects to have its entire mountain open for the weekend.

"We've been open all season on a limited basis but will finally be able to open the whole mountain by this weekend," owner Janet Tuttle said.

Most of the Sierra was blanketed in snow overnight into Thursday, a welcome sight for many.

"I can tell you that I have missed shoveling," Kevin Nichols said.

Meanwhile, in Pollock Pines, neighbors woke up to about an inch of snow that fell overnight. It was the first major snowfall of 2018.

Drivers navigating slushy roads for their morning commute were rewarded by breathtaking snowscapes.

The overnight snowfall led to chain controls as low as Pollock Pines, leading many kids to think school would be canceled but there just wasn't enough snow.