Celebrity Chef Michael Midgley of Midgley’s Public House is in the kitchen with Paul sharing some of the specials available at his establishment during the 9th annual Stockton Restaurant Week.

Stockton Restaurant Week is a 10-day celebration of food and fun at 34 restaurants throughout the city. January 19-28th families, friends, and food lovers can enjoy two and three course fixed price menus at some of the best eateries in Stockton.

