Women Found Dead on Arbuckle Property Identified, Suspect Appears in Court

ARBUCKLE -- The Colusa County Sheriff's Office says a woman's body was found in a freezer in an Arbuckle home early Thursday.

Deputies responded to the home on Hillgate Road shortly before 4 a.m. Investigators say they looked inside a chest freezer in a bedroom.

The woman found in the freezer was later identified by the sheriff's office as 39-year-old Kimberly Lynn Taylor.

A second woman's body was found in a pond on the same property. She was identified as 25-year-old Jessica Lynn Mazak.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the homicide investigation. He has been identified as Martin Ehrke of Arbuckle and is facing two counts of murder.

The nature of Taylor's or Mazak's relationship to Ehrke was not immediately known, but law enforcement did say that the two women lived on the property where they were found.

“They were currently known to be staying here. On and off," said Lt. Mark Contreras with the Colusa County Sheriff's Office.

Ehrke appeared in Colusa County Superior Court on Friday for his arraignment. He will return Feb. 7 to enter a plea.

Happening now: Martin Ehrke, accused of killing two women in Arbuckle, California, is being arraigned in Colusa County Superior Court. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/D4iqm2IkMQ — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) January 26, 2018