Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Your Weekend, January 25

Posted 12:09 PM, January 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:08PM, January 25, 2018

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a few fun things to help you enjoy your weekend.

Hazy Sacramento Hazy IPA Festival
California Automobile Museum
Fri 5pm-10pm

Silent Movie Night
Fair Oaks Community Clubhouse
Fri 7pm

PBR Sacramento Invitational
Golden 1 Center
Fri 7:45pm; Sat 6:45pm; Sun 1:45pm

Circa: Carnival of the Animals
Mondavi Center - Jackson Hall
Sun 3pm

Make It A Night Out
Stranger Things 2 Tribute Art Show
Outlet Coworking
Sat 7:30pm-Midnight

Where to Eat: Pizzeria Urbano
Where to Grab A Drink: LowBrau