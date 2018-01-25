Your Weekend, January 25

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a few fun things to help you enjoy your weekend.
Hazy Sacramento Hazy IPA Festival
California Automobile Museum
Fri 5pm-10pm
Silent Movie Night
Fair Oaks Community Clubhouse
Fri 7pm
PBR Sacramento Invitational
Golden 1 Center
Fri 7:45pm; Sat 6:45pm; Sun 1:45pm
Circa: Carnival of the Animals
Mondavi Center - Jackson Hall
Sun 3pm
Make It A Night Out
Stranger Things 2 Tribute Art Show
Outlet Coworking
Sat 7:30pm-Midnight
Where to Eat: Pizzeria Urbano
Where to Grab A Drink: LowBrau