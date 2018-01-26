Caught on Camera: Masked Men Rob Turlock Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Two men in hooded sweatshirts, armed with a gun, demanded cash from a cashier at Wayside Market in Turlock Wednesday night.

The shop’s owner says the robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. and was all caught on camera.

In the video one of the men can be seen jumping over the counter and grabbing some cash. Then he and his accomplice run off with around $200.

The owner of the store, Raman Shahi, told FOX40 they have not had a robbery like this in a while and the woman who was working at the time is still a little shaken up.

Shahi says the safety of his employees was more important than the money lost.

“If somebody does bring in a weapon, just don’t say anything to them and go ahead and yeah, give them the cash. Yeah, it’s more about safety than the money that it’s in the register," he said. "Yeah, just tell them go ahead. Don’t say anything to them.”

Investigators say the robbers ran off west. Shahi says he did not see the suspects get away in a car so they could not have gotten too far.

If you have any information please contact the Turlock Police Department.