Congressman Ami Bera Announces State of the Union Guest Dr. Bennet Omalu

Posted 11:29 AM, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:02AM, January 26, 2018

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30, at 6 p.m. PT in the Capitol, marking the first year of his presidency.  Congressman Ami Bera announced that he will be bringing Dr. Bennet Omalu. Dr. Omalu is a Nigerian born immigrant who first discovered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in football players and was recently portrayed by Will Smith in the film “Concussion.”