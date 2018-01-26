President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30, at 6 p.m. PT in the Capitol, marking the first year of his presidency. Congressman Ami Bera announced that he will be bringing Dr. Bennet Omalu. Dr. Omalu is a Nigerian born immigrant who first discovered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in football players and was recently portrayed by Will Smith in the film “Concussion.”
Congressman Ami Bera Announces State of the Union Guest Dr. Bennet Omalu
-
Renowned Pathologist Blasts San Joaquin County Sheriff in Resignation Letter
-
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Meets amid Sheriff Moore Controversy
-
San Joaquin County Sheriff Continues to Deny Allegations Made in Pathologists’ Resignation Letters
-
San Joaquin County Family Says Sheriff’s Office Gave Them the ‘Runaround’ During Son’s Murder Investigation
-
San Joaquin County Forensic Pathologist Announces Resignation, Cites ‘Unbearable’ Work Environment Under Sheriff
-
-
California Congressman Ami Bera’s Father Released from Prison
-
Sheriff Moore Responds to Pathologist’s Resignation Letter
-
Former Rep. Doug Ose Weighs Gubernatorial Run for Governor
-
Mother Seeking Justice for 2-Year-Old Son Worried After Two San Joaquin County Forensic Pathologists Resign
-
Trump Signs Law Creating National Historic Park for Martin Luther King Jr.
-
-
Trump Says Program to Protect ‘Dreamers’ is ‘Probably Dead’
-
Members of Congress to Donate Pay During Shutdown
-
Big Labor Sees Growth Potential in California Pot Workers