Escaped Texas Inmate Arrested Running Back to Jail with Bag of Booze, Food

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tx. - An escaped inmate in Texas is back behind bars, after authorities caught him running back to the prison with a duffel bag of alcohol, home-cooked food and tobacco.

Jefferson County Sheriff's officers and U.S. Marshals were tipped off that inmates were escaping the federal prison in Beaumont, Texas, and crossing onto a rancher's land that backs up to the federal complex. The inmates would then pick up contraband that was dropped off for them and bring it back to the prison.

After authorities set up surveillance on Wednesday, they spotted a truck pulling onto the private property and dropping off a large bag. Shortly after, Joshua Hansen, an inmate serving time for narcotics charges, was seen running from prison grounds, grabbing the bag and making his way back when police arrested him.

Inside the duffel bag, police found three bottles of Brandy, one bottle of Whiskey, multiple bags of Buglar tobacco, prepackaged snacks and a large amount of home-cooked food, including BBQ sausage and fried chicken.

Hansen, 25, is charged with escape and possession of marijuana, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. He is currently on a federal hold.