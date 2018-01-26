Fine Italian Inspired Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now open in Roseville, Ciao Restaurant brings classic and contemporary Italian dishes with a stylish modern American take to our area. Front and center in the dining room is owner/manager Miranda, hailing from the medieval city of Lucca in the heart of Italy's Tuscany region, Miranda has extensive restaurant experience and is a master of customer service extending a heartfelt and authentic Italian welcome to all of our guests. Miranda brings authentic recipes, a constant smile and unwavering dedication to our restaurant to ensure you have the best experience possible. Miranda lives in Roseville with her husband and children who have helped create the special atmosphere that is Ciao!

In the kitchen, executive chef and co-owner Marc Riedel crafts dishes to the highest level using fresh, local produce and meats alongside authentic Italian cheeses, salami and prosciutto. Pasta is made in house every day, as are the tasty desserts, including tiramisu, crepes, panna cotta and more, all handcrafted using fresh ingredients. Ciao is very proud of the fact the only frozen ingredient in our kitchen is the Gelato (which is made by Sacramento artisans!) Come and join us in our relaxing, stylish dining room and partake in a traditional Italian ‘slow food’ meal, where you will enjoy the flavors, atmosphere and style of a genuine Italian experience.

More info:

Ciao Roseville

1410 E Roseville Pkwy, STE 140

(916) 782-0404

CiaoRoseville.com