Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us for our 44th Annual Charity Football Game at CSUS as we honor our fallen officers and honor our fellow firefighters. We lost our very own Pigbowl legend, Gene "Mr. Pigbowl" Chapman. Also, we will be dedicating our Kids Safety Fair to an exemplary officer, Deputy Bobby French who was killed in the line of duty. He truly put kids first and because of that commitment to serve and protect we have a Bob French Kids Safety Fair starting at 11am. Pre-game at 12pm which will include a helicopter fly-over and The United States Honor Flag presentation. Kick-off at 1pm

Come join Sacramento's favorite tradition and help us support our very own local heroes including Trent Lindholdt, a fire fighter that is battling stage 4 cancer due to his 27 years of fire service and he will be there to do the coin toss! We want to see the community come out to support our fire fighting community and let them know how much Sacramento truly appreciates all that they do!! TDogStrong!!

More info:

Guns & Hoses Charity Football Game

Saturday

Gates open 11am

CSUS Stadium

Tickets: $10

(916) 730-8899

PigBowl.org