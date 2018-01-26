Loved Ones in Shock after 2 Single Mothers Found Dead on Arbuckle Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Two single mothers, who were struggling to make ends meet, were found dead in Arbuckle Thursday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kimberly Taylor and 25-year-old Jessica Mazak were together until the very end. Thursday they were found dead on an almond farm.

"I mean, I can just picture them in my mind driving up in this little black car she had, you know her driving and Jessica in the passenger seat," said Dianne Ciopollo, Taylor's friend and coworker.

Their bodies were disposed of not far apart. Taylor had been stuffed inside a stand-alone freezer.

"Kim was a super caring mom and she really loved her baby, Tyler. And that was like all of her everything," Ciopollo said.

Mazak had been tossed into a pond on the property.

"This is definitely not the way you want your baby sister to perish in this world," said Matthew Mazak.

Just a week ago, Jessica Mazak's big brother dropped her off at the property with Taylor.

"She was going through some financial troubles at the time and the guy offered to help her," Matthew Mazak said.

He told FOX40 he thought his sister was finally in a safe place, but there had been problems on the farm.

Matthew Mazak later learned Martin Ehrke, who appeared in court Friday and was formally charged with murdering the women, recently told his sister and Taylor they needed to leave the farm. He told FOX40 Ehrke had accused the women of something, but was never told what the 49-year-old had accused them of.

"Why would you want to do something like this to somebody who has such a big heart, and cared for... cared for him even?" Matthew Mazak said.

"This is going to cause reverberations in their family forever," Ciopollo said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Jessica Mazak's family with funeral services.